Meghalaya tourist death: Police to send forensic evidence to CFSL, NDRF

Shillong, June 7: The Meghalaya Police will send all material evidence it has collected after recovery of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi's body, to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Hyderabad, for further analysis.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said that the material was being airdried. "We will be sending this material to the CFSL after this (the material) is airdried," Syiem said.

The material evidence found includes a 'possible' murder weapon (machete,) clothes and shoes, a damaged mobile phone, and a smart watch. The search team also found a raincoat which looked

stained with blood, from a different location in the area. In addition, there is the luggage left behind by Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam (who is still missing), at a homestay.

Meanwhile, the search for Sonam Raghuvanshi continued today without any success. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with 60 personnel and local guides, searched a 5-km area near the Weisawdong Falls where Raja's body was recovered.

NDRF team commander, Lal Ringson said that the search party looked for the missing person for six hours. "We searched the whole area and also went upstream...we found nothing. We will resume the search tomorrow," he said.