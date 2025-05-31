Rain wreaks havoc in Northeast: 13 dead across Arunachal, Mizoram & Tripura

Guwahati, May 31: Two days of incessant rainfall have triggered a humanitarian crisis across parts of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura, unleashing landslides, flash floods, and infrastructure collapse that have severely disrupted normal life.

In Arunachal, seven people are dead following a massive landslide on National Highway 13, while Tripura reported the death of a minor. Mizoram has witnessed several landslides with five feared dead in Lawngtlai when a hotel collapsed due to landslide.

Arunachal: Landslide kills 7 on NH-13

A devastating landslide claimed seven lives on NH-13 between Bana and Seppa in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district late Friday night.

Heavy monsoon rains triggered the landslide, which swept a four-wheeler carrying seven passengers into a deep gorge. The vehicle was en route to Seppa when the tragedy struck.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister and local MLA Mama Natung expressed deep sorrow, offering condolences to the bereaved families.

“It’s very painful to hear about the tragic loss of seven lives in my constituency. My heartfelt condolences,” he said, urging citizens to avoid night travel during the monsoon.

Rescue teams have since recovered all seven bodies, though their identities are yet to be confirmed. Clearance operations are underway as local authorities advise caution amid continuing rain.

Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo, accompanied by other officials, visited the affected zones and issued advisories urging residents in vulnerable areas to relocate. “All departments are on high alert and ready to respond to any emergencies,” said District Information Officer Taw Ekke.

Mizoram: Multiple feared dead in Lawngtlai landslide

In Mizoram’s Lawngtlai town, several people are feared dead after five houses and a hotel collapsed in a landslide on Friday night. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm in the Bazar Veng and Chandmary localities.

Officials said several of the hotel’s occupants, believed to be from neighbouring Myanmar, may be trapped under the debris. Rescue efforts involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion, and volunteers from the Young Lai Association (YLA) are currently underway.

"Detailed reports are awaited," officials stated, as operations continued amid difficult weather conditions.

Tripura: One dead, over 200 displaced

In Tripura, torrential rainfall claimed one life and displaced over 200 residents. A 16-year-old boy from Jirania sub-division in West Tripura drowned while fishing with his father, casting a pall of grief over the region.

According to the state’s Revenue Department, 207 people from 57 families were relocated to four relief camps across West Tripura and Khowai districts. A Red Alert was issued for North Tripura and Unakoti districts, with an Orange Warning elsewhere, as rivers approached danger levels.

The Howrah River breached the danger mark at Jahar Bridge in Agartala before stabilising, while rainfall totals surged—Mohanbhog recorded the highest at 204.8 mm, followed by Jirania (158.5 mm) and Agartala (121.6 mm).

Tripura Chief Minister convened an emergency review meeting, following which SDRF, TSR, Civil Defence, and volunteers were mobilised for rescue and debris clearance. Damage to infrastructure has been extensive, with at least 106 homes affected, power poles uprooted, and roads blocked in Panisagar, Jampuijala, Jirania, Mohanpur, and Sabroom.

Though rain subsided after Friday night, authorities remain on high alert. The State Emergency Operations Centre, in coordination with the Central Water Commission, continues to monitor the situation. Public advisories remain in force, urging people to stay indoors and avoid flood-prone areas.

With inputs from PTI