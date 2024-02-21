Rain spell forecasted for Northeast India

Guwahati, Feb 21: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory predicting rainfall in multiple regions of Northeast India this week.

The IMD forecasts indicate the possibility of light to moderate rainfall across various parts of Northeast India from Wednesday to Friday (February 21–23). This weather system is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow, accompanied by thunderstorms featuring lightning and gusty winds.

Many to most areas of Northeast India are likely to experience varying intensities of rainfall during the specified period. Arunachal Pradesh is anticipated to witness mild to moderate rains on Wednesday and Thursday (February 21–22), coupled with heavy snowfall in higher-altitude locations. Other states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are also expected to receive rainfall in the next two to three days.







likely eastwards movement of western disturbance and other favourable weather conditions, the following weather is expected over east and northeast India during next 2-3 days: — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 21, 2024



