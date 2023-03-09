Railways acts as engine of development in northeast India

The Indian government in the last eight years have done stellar work to ensure footprint of railways expand through the northeastern region of the country.

India’s Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy wrote in an authored article in Arunachal Times that rapid strides in surface transportation are keys to accelerated development of any region, and the Indian Railways is playing a pivotal role in the Northeast. Overcoming decades of neglect and underdevelopment, the government has given an unprecedented impetus to connectivity in the region. Spearheading the efforts, the Indian Railways, in the last nine years has spent over Rs 50,000 crore in the region on building new railway lines, bridges, tunnels, etc, and has sanctioned new projects close to Rs 80,000 crore.

This focus on capital expenditure has ensured that the capital connectivity project that aims to connect all the Northeast state capitals is a reality now. As part of this, India is building the Jiribam-Imphal rail line, which has the world’s tallest pier bridge at a height of 141 metres. To ensure timely completion of these projects, the government of India has provided its complete support and resources. In comparison to the expenditure of Rs 2,122 crore per year between 2009 and 2014, there has been a 370 percent increase in average annual budget allocation, which now stands at Rs 9,970 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

In 1882, the first locomotive of the Dibru-Sadiya railway connected the distant tea gardens with the Brahmaputra, so that the commodity could eventually reach Kolkata. Over the decades since then, the railways has helped reduce travel time from Dibrugarh to Kolkata from 15 days to 24 hours.

The topography of the Northeast has always provided the toughest challenge in the region for any infrastructure development. However, a mix of strong political will and the use of state-of-the-art technologies have ensured that even the farthest corners of the region are being covered. As many as 121 new tunnels are currently being constructed, and this includes the 10.28 kms long Tunnel Number 12, which is the second longest tunnel in the country.

In an effort to promote local businesses and economy, the Northeast Frontier Railway operated the first parcel cargo express train between Assam and Goa in 2022. Rani Gaidinliu is a much-revered spiritual leader of Nagaland and Manipur. It was a fitting tribute that the first ever freight train chugged into the Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station in Tamenglong district of Manipur.

Those who have visited the Northeast would vouch for the tremendous tourism potential that the region possesses. Across the Northeast, the captivating scenery, the wildlife and the intangible heritage in the form of its culture and festivals has been a big draw. In an attempt to allow tourists to savour Northeast India’s breathtaking natural beauty, the Northeast Frontier Railways has introduced several state-of-the-art Vistadome coaches. This is expected to increase tourist footfalls, which will further increase employment opportunities, especially for women and disadvantaged communities such as tribals.

Traditionally, the majestic Himalayas and the mighty Brahmaputra have influenced the life of nearly every citizen in the Northeast. Now railways has joined that list as it spreads its operations to different corners of the region. Growth and development in the region will contribute towards the goal of India becoming a US $5 trillion economy.