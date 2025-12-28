Railway line, winter festivals fuel year-end tourism boom in Mizoram

Aizawl, Dec 28: Mizoram witnessed a significant surge in tourist arrivals this year as Christmas celebrations across the state drew visitors eager to experience its unique blend of faith, culture and community life.

Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said tourist footfall during the year-end festivities rose more than ever before, attributing the spike primarily to improved connectivity and sustained tourism promotion.

“... the opening of the railway line has made travel more affordable, and the government, as well as the general public, has done an outstanding job to expose the state's tourism potential,” Hmar said.

He noted a visible change in visitor participation this year, with more domestic and foreign tourists attending church services, zaikhawm (congregational singing services) and community feasts organised by local churches.

Accommodation facilities across the state saw heavy demand during the festive period. Hmar said hotels and homestays had been fully booked since November, indicating a sustained rise in tourist arrivals.

Tourism Director R Lalrodingi said the pressure peaked on Christmas Eve, when all hotels and homestays in Aizawl were completely sold out. “The department had to request vacant paying guest hostels and other establishments to accommodate visitors,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s approach to tourism development, Hmar said, “Our collective efforts to promote our tourism potential have led to positive results, and tourists are now exploring our state. We have been constantly monitoring and instructing hotels and homestays to show hospitality, and the general public is also well aware of tourist reception. Our priority is to provide a quality stay to outsiders and make Mizoram a quality tourist destination.”

The Minister, however, expressed regret that several international tourists could not visit Mizoram following the reimposition of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) by the Centre in December last year.

As part of its winter tourism push, the Mizoram government, in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Tourism, organised a winter festival from December 15 to 20. The state also hosted its first-ever Christmas parade on December 23, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Looking ahead, the tourism department, in association with the Sihphir local council, the Young Mizo Association (YMA) and the Sakawrhmuitual development committee, will organise a tourism event at Sakawrhmuitual hills, about 21 km from Aizawl, on December 31 to mark the last sunset of the year.

Additional tourism activities, including mass angling, are scheduled for January 6 and 7 at the Tuivai river and Phuaibuang village in Saitual district near the Manipur border, an area known for its cherry blossoms.

According to officials, Mizoram recorded around 5.2 lakh tourist visits during the 2024–25 fiscal, marking a 139.5% increase over the previous year. Over 4 lakh tourists, including 7,346 foreign visitors, visited the state between April and October this year.

The inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13 is widely seen as a key factor behind the surge in tourist arrivals.

