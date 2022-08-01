Raid leads to recovery of 36 kg drugs from Tripura hotel

Guwahati, Aug 1: The Tripura Police conducted a raid on Monday at a hotel at Sepahijala district of the State based on a secret information. The probe led to the recovery of approximately 36 kgs of suspected marijuana from room no. 204 and 206 of Sumiya Hotel at around 2 a.m. in the midnight. The drugs were nabbed from the possession of Munir Hussain, Saiful Basa, Sahida Khatun, Anowar Hussain and Rakesh Devnath. According to reports, all five suspects hail from the village Subapur of Sepahijala district and further investigation is being conducted by the police.

Due to the substantial rise in the issue of drug trafficking, a meeting was chaired on 23rd July by the DGP of Tripura VS Yadav along with top officials and DGPs of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim to discuss over the major security challenge and formulate ways to curb out the issues related to trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances across the north-eastern states.

On Saturday, around 6,761 kg of drugs were destroyed in Guwahati in the virtual presence of Union Minister Amit Shah during the National Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security conducted by The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Chandigarh. At the conference, over 30,000 kgs of drugs were burnt and disposed of by different NCB teams in Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati and Kolkata.