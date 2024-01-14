Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra launches in Manipur

Guwahati, Jan 14: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Thoubal in Manipur.

The journey spans over 6,000 km across 110 districts in 67 days. The yatra which commenced from Thoubal district of Manipur will cover 15 states and traverse through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies. The yatra will primarily use buses from Manipur and will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

Following the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, where Rahul Gandhi covered over 3,000km on foot, the latest campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, is anticipated to involve extensive bus rides.

Initially planned from Imphal Palace ground, the Yatra relocated to a private ground in Thoubal due to restrictions imposed by the BJP-led N Biren Singh government.

At the inaugural ceremony in Manipur, Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted Rahul Gandhi’s leadership in safeguarding the Constitution’s preamble and criticised the Prime Minister for visiting Manipur solely for votes and not during times of distress.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Salma Khurshid, Digvijay Singh, Karti Chidambaram and others, travelled from Delhi to Manipur on the same flight, chanting slogans of ‘Nyay Ka Haq, Milne Taq’.





