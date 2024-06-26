Ragging incident at Arunachal Pradesh school sparks outrage

Margherita, June 26: A deeply disturbing incident unfolded in Arunachal Pradesh after a severe ragging incident was reported at a reputed school in Bordumsa, Changlang district.

Reportedly, more than 15 students were brutally assaulted by senior students in the school’s boys’ hostel on Tuesday morning.

The attack was reportedly perpetrated by a group of 11th-grade students who targeted their 8th-grade juniors, inflicting physical harm and psychological trauma.

This violent episode has sparked outrage among parents and the broader community, who are demanding immediate action and accountability.

Incidents of this nature are alarmingly recurrent in educational institutions across the region. Last year, similar violent behaviour was reported at a sports academy in Itanagar, sources said.

The persistence of such abuses highlights a systemic failure to enforce strict anti-ragging policies and ensure a safe learning environment.

This latest incident from Bordumsa school has raised urgent questions about the effectiveness of school management and oversight by educational authorities. There is a growing call for rigorous investigation, stricter penalties for perpetrators, and enhanced preventive measures to protect students from such heinous acts in the future.



