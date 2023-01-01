Radheshyam appointed advisor to Manipur CM

IMPHAL, Jan 1-Former Manipur Education minister and sitting MLA Dr Th Radheshyam Singh who represents Heirok assembly constituency has been appointed as Advisor to the Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh.

Confirming this and sharing a photograph in this regard in a tweet on Saturday, the state chief minister N Biren Singh wrote, “Delighted to appoint Hon’ble MLA of Heirok Assembly Constituency, Shri @Th_Radheshyam as my Advisor. I wish him all the best in his work for the further development and progress of the state.”

MLA Radheshyam who was elected to Manipur assembly for the first time from Heirok constituency in Thoubal district in 2017 assembly election as a member of Bharatiya Janata Party.

He was minister of education, labour & employment in Biren cabinet in 2017. Radheshyam who once served as an IPS officer until he joined politics, is currently the president of Manipur Olympic Association.

The ‘school fagat-hansi mission’, an ambitious initiative under the state government’s popular ‘Go to Village’ mission, to give renewed thrust towards the improvement of government schools both in terms of physical and manpower infrastructure, in the state was launched in the state when Radheshyam was the state’s education minister in January 2019.

The mission aims to develop all the government schools in 60 Assembly Constituencies of the state as model schools in the first phase.

At the same time, MOA President Radheshyam led Manipur team won 50 medals including 20 gold,10 silver and 20 bronze medals to finish 9th position in the medal tally of 36th National Games in Gujarat 2022 & becomes the only state from eastern India to find a place among the country’s top 10 states.