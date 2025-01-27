R-Day scuffle at India-B'desh border in Tripura leaves two Indian farmers injured

Agartala, Jan 27: Tension ran high at India-Bangladesh border in Kailashahar of Unakoti district after a scuffle broke out between the farmers of both the nations over a plot of land.

As many as two farmers of the Indian side suffered injuries and subsequently hospitalised. Sources said some of the Bangladesh nationals also suffered injuries in the scuffle on the day of Republic Day.

The injured persons had been identified as Jamir Ali (34), a resident of Ward No. 1 in Hirachhara ADC village, and Karim Ali (28), a resident of Ward No. 3 in Irani Gram Panchayat. Both of them are brothers and farmers by profession.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kailashahar, Jayanta Karmakar, told The Assam Tribune that villagers from the Indian side have agricultural land near the zero line, ahead of the barbed wire fencing.

With approval from the BSF troopers stationed along the border, they often cross the fencing for farming activities and return within a specified timeframe.

On January 26, he said, four villagers from a border village under the Irani police station went across to clean their betel leaf orchard when trouble erupted.

“According to the victims, six Bangladesh nationals arrived at the spot, interfered in their activities, and engaged in a heated exchange,” Karmakar said, adding that the argument escalated into a full-fledged scuffle and fistfights.

Recounting the incident, Karim explained that they had followed standard protocol by signing the BSF logbook at Gate No. 44 on the morning of January 26 before heading to the zero point.

“When we arrived, we found a large number of betel leaves had been plucked, and parts of the paddy field were damaged by miscreants,” he said.

Karim described how the situation took a violent turn as they were returning after finishing their work. “A gang of six to seven Bangladesh nationals launched an unprovoked attack. They were armed with sharp weapons, iron rods, and sticks,” he recounted.

Despite their attempts to resist, they were soon overwhelmed. “I sustained a deep cut on my left hand, and my brother suffered head injuries,” he added.

The border stretch near Hiracherra ADC village has been tense for the past few weeks. On January 7, Bangladesh nationals allegedly assaulted BSF personnel at the Maguruli border in an attempt to seize their weapons.

Additionally, the Bangladesh government has been carrying out significant construction work on the river embankments along the Manu River, which flows downstream from Tripura towards Bangladesh.

Local MLA and senior Congress leader Birajit Sinha organised a border march, urging both the state and central governments to halt the illegal construction near the zero line. Sinha has warned that once the embankment is completed, Kailashahar would face a constant flood threat during the rainy season.