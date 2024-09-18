PWD Minister to inspect critical stretches today as highway woes spark oil shortage in Mizoram

Aizawl, Sept 18: As Mizoram grapples with a severe oil and essential goods crisis due to the deteriorating condition of National Highways 306 and 6, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vanlalhlana is set to visit the worst-affected sections on Wednesday.

The minister's inspection follows a meeting with the Mizoram Truck Owners Association (MTOA) and Mizoram Truck Drivers Association (MTDA), who had halted all tanker operations on the highways, citing their poor state for the last two days.

The crumbling highways have severely impacted the state, leading to a shortage of goods and oil as hundreds of tankers and trucks remain stranded and unable to move.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma attributed the highways' deterioration to this year’s heavy monsoon. In a meeting with the Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union on Monday, he assured that the state government is doing "everything it can" to repair the highways and has already informed the Centre of the situation.

The Chief Minister also announced his plan to inspect the stretch of National Highway between Kawnpui and Khamrang, which is in critical condition, leaving many trucks stranded.

He revealed that the highway's maintenance contract, held by the Satguru Company, has been terminated and the maintenance fund has been transferred to the Mizoram PWD.

Additionally, Lalduhoma addressed concerns regarding the suspension of public carrier sumo services in several villages across the state, assuring the public that repair work on these roads is underway.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer of Kolasib District conducted medical tests for all truck drivers stranded on the highways.

On September 15, the MTOA and PETUM announced a complete halt to oil tanker operations on National Highways 306 and 6, effective from September 16.

In a statement, the organisations highlighted that many tankers have already needed repairs due to the poor road conditions, significantly increasing transportation costs for petrol and diesel.