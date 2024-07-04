Public holiday declared in Manipur due to flood

Imphal, Jul 4: The Manipur government has declared a public holiday for the second consecutive day on July 4 in the state owing to the prevailing flood situation due to heavy rains.

As per the latest notice issued by Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department, Government of Manipur, Angom Heera Singh, on Wednesday, all Government Offices including Public Sector Undertakings/Corporations/Autonomous Bodies/Societies under the Government of Manipur as well as Banks, Financial Institutions and LIC, etc, located in the state, will remain closed on Thursday.



It further appealed to the general public to stay indoors and not go out except in cases of emergency to enable the authorities to carry out the rescue and relief works smoothly.



However, departments involved in rescue and relief operations and essential services namely, Home, Police, Fire Services, District Administration, Relief and Disaster Management, Power, Health and Family Welfare, PHE, Water Resources, PWD, GAD, CAF and PD, MI, Forests, LDA, etc., will remain a working day, it asserted.



The notification further mentioned that officers/ employees of all the other departments must also be available on phone call for any eventuality, it maintained.















