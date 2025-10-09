Public hearing for 1,000 MW Naying hydro project in Arunachal’s Shi-Yomi on Nov 12

Itanagar, Oct 9: The public hearing for the proposed 1,000 MW Naying hydro project in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district will be held on November 12.

According to a circular issued by Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Tungge Loya on Wednesday, residents of the project-affected areas have been invited to participate in the hearing, which will take place at the Yapik Community Hall.

The Naying project, a run-of-the-river scheme over the Siyom (Yomgo) River, will be implemented by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO).

The construction will include a concrete dam, an underground powerhouse, and a water tunnel. Work on the project is expected to begin around 2028, with commissioning targeted for 2032.

Once operational, the project is projected to generate approximately 4,966.77 GWh of electricity annually.

The Central Electricity Authority had granted concurrence for the project in 2013, and construction was initially slated to start in 2015. However, it faced delays due to environmental and social concerns, including the diversion of large forest areas and the loss of tens of thousands of trees. The project has also encountered protests over potential ecological and community impacts.

Meanwhile, during the Cabinet "Aapke Dwar programme" at Miao in Changlang district on October 7, the Arunachal Pradesh government approved the formation of joint venture companies between NEEPCO and the Arunachal Pradesh Hydropower Corporation Ltd (APHCL).

The move aims to accelerate the state’s Decade of Hydro Power (2025–35) initiative, which targets a total capacity of 19 GW while fostering investment, employment, and contributions to India’s net-zero emission goals.

PTI