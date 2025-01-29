Protests sweep Mizoram over FMR abolition, ZORO warns of consequences if not withdrawn

Aizawl, Jan 29: Mizoram witnessed widespread protests on Wednesday against the Centre’s decision to abolish the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and implement border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Demonstrations, spearheaded by the Zo-Reunification Organization (ZORO), took place in Aizawl and other district capitals, including Champhai, Lunglei, Kolasib, and Serchhip. Protests were also reported in Mimbung, Vaphai, and parts of Manipur, including Tengnoupal and Chandel.

As a mark of defiance, ZORO members publicly burnt copies of the government’s order, expressing their discontent over the move.

ZORO Vice President Rohmingthanga Kawlni strongly criticised the decision to revoke the FMR, which had previously allowed visa-free movement for people residing within 16 km of the border. He also lambasted the state government for backing the Centre’s stance.

ZORO General Secretary L. Ramdinliana Renthlei highlighted the widespread resentment among the people of Mizoram and Zo ethnic tribes across the border, stating that the move had triggered strong opposition from ZORO, various NGOs, and political parties.

He warned that if the Centre enforced the policy without public consent, ZORO would not be responsible for any potential fallout.

The Mizoram State Legislative Assembly had earlier passed a unanimous resolution rejecting the Centre’s plan.

Renthlei reaffirmed ZORO’s commitment to resisting the removal of the FMR and the proposed border fencing, calling on the public to stand in solidarity with their cause.

The organisation had previously urged the central government to withdraw the order and reinstate the FMR.

ZORO also criticised the introduction of a border pass system, which would require residents within 10 km of the border to apply for special permits, arguing that this would severely impact cross-border movement and cultural ties.

Leaders from various political parties, including Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Joseph Lalhimpuia, former minister T.J. Lalnuntluanga of the Mizo National Front, and Zoram People’s Movement PAC member Ngursailova Sailo, extended their support to the protests, delivering speeches in favour of the movement.

Further fuelling tensions, ZORO expressed concern over reports that the state government and Assam Rifles had deported 28 Bangladeshi refugees who had sought shelter in Mizoram. The organisation announced plans to collaborate with Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) to raise these concerns with the central government.

As the protests continue to gain momentum, ZORO has vowed to intensify its resistance, underscoring the deep-seated opposition to the Centre’s decision among Mizoram’s people and the larger Zo ethnic community.