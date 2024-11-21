Protests intensify in Manipur: Thoubal sees large rally, Uripok launches relay hunger strike

Imphal, Nov 21: A wave of intense protests continues to grip Manipur, with thousands participating in rallies demanding justice and an end to violence.

On Thursday, a large rally was held in Thoubal, starting from Waikhom Mani College and reaching the Thoubal Mela Ground.

The rally was organised by various civil society groups, including the All Thoubal District United Clubs' Organisation (ATDUCO), Manipuri Students' Federation (MSF) Thoubal District Committee, Apunba Nupi Khunai Lamjing Meira Lup, and All Manipur Women's Voluntary Association (AMAWOVA) Thoubal Unit, among others.

Holding placards and raising slogans such as “Repeal AFSPA”, “Justice for Jiribam” and “Save Manipur”, thousands marched on the streets. Despite the strong emotions and large crowds, the rally remained peaceful, with no reports of any untoward incidents.

The unrest comes in the wake of the tragic deaths of six family members who were allegedly abducted by militants from a relief camp in Jiribam.

Meanwhile in Uripok, in Imphal West District, residents initiated a relay hunger strike, demanding justice for the victims.

Hundreds of women, particularly from Jiribam, joined the hunger strike, expressing their disillusionment with the authorities. A relay hunger strike is one where people participate on roster basis for days.

The strike’s participants condemned both the state and central governments for their inaction, stating that the security forces have failed to address the mounting violence and the abduction incident.

“The incident in Jiribam is a tragedy. Both the central and state governments are sitting idle, doing nothing to address the ongoing violence,” said one of the protesters.

The protesters also questioned the inability of security forces to prevent the kidnappings, calling into question the safety of citizens in the region.

"What are the security forces doing? Are we not Indians? How can militants come and kidnap people and kill them?" another protestor added, highlighting the growing sense of insecurity among the people.

While the case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the local community has expressed deep frustration, saying they no longer trust the authorities and will continue their protests until justice is served.