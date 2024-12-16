Protests Erupt in Arunachal Pradesh Against CAPF Deployment

Itanagar, Dec 16: A large demonstration unfolded on Sunday at the entry gate of Parong village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district, where hundreds of locals protested the proposed deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The security forces were scheduled to assist in conducting a pre-feasibility study (PFR) for the controversial 11,000-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

The protesters, primarily from Parong, Riew, Geku, and Sitang villages in Siang and Upper Siang districts, voiced strong opposition to the project. They raised socio-environmental concerns, including the displacement of communities, loss of ancestral lands, and potential threats to local biodiversity. Many accused the government of infringing on their rights and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the security forces, along with the suspension of the project.

The state government had designated December 15 for the deployment of both Central and state police forces to aid in the preparation of the PFR for the dam project. As per the plan, three companies of CAPFs will be stationed at strategic locations in Upper Siang district, including Geku, Uggeng, and Jengging. Additionally, a platoon of state police will be deployed in Yingkiong. In Siang district, two companies of CAPFs will be stationed in Begging and Parong villages, while one company will be positioned at the NHPC office in Boleng.

The deployment of these forces has heightened tensions in the region, as local residents remain steadfast in their opposition to the project, demanding a more thorough consideration of the environmental and social repercussions.