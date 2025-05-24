Indefinite sit-in against NHPC’s Siang hydropower project in Arunachal

Itanagar, May 24: Tensions flared in central Arunachal Pradesh as villagers from Siang, Upper Siang, and West Siang districts launched an indefinite sit-in protest on May 23 against the deployment of security forces and the ongoing pre-feasibility survey for the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multi-purpose Project (SUMP). The mega hydroelectric project, planned along the Siang River, has sparked outrage among indigenous communities fearing displacement, environmental degradation, and cultural erosion.

The protesters have assembled at Beging village, the designated survey site for the NHPC-led project. The protest is being spearheaded by the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF), a coalition of local organisations that has been at the forefront of anti-dam movements in the region since the 1980s.

Residents of the affected areas have expressed strong opposition to the project, which proposes the construction of a 300-metre-high dam—a structure that could drastically alter the ecology of the region and inundate vast stretches of ancestral land. For the Adi indigenous community, the river holds deep spiritual value and is referred to as "Ane", meaning "mother". Many locals believe that disturbing the river would amount to desecrating a sacred entity.

According to reports, security forces were deployed following a directive from the State’s Undersecretary (Home) issued in December 2024. The order requested logistical support and accommodation in villages surrounding the proposed site, including Pasighat, Boleng, and Yingkiong, and called for the stationing of five companies of central armed police forces near Beging and Parong villages.

The villagers perceive the presence of armed forces as an intimidation tactic meant to suppress dissent and push forward the pre-feasibility report (PFR) against their will. Many feel that allowing a PFR would pave the way for land acquisition, as witnessed in past cases such as the 2,880 MW Dibang Valley hydroelectric project, where land was taken after feasibility assessments.

Demonstrators, particularly women, have turned out in large numbers, carrying placards and voicing their discontent. They assert that the forced survey operations violate their fundamental rights, disrupt community harmony, and trample on the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Local leaders have demanded the immediate withdrawal of the armed forces and have called for peaceful dialogue between the government and the affected communities.

The opposition gained momentum following a letter from NHPC to the Arunachal Pradesh government in July 2024, requesting round-the-clock security at the proposed drilling and geophysical survey locations.

Despite local resistance, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has continued to support the SUMP project. He cited growing concerns over China’s hydropower development plans on the Yarlung Tsangpo, the upper stretch of the Siang River in Tibet. Khandu warned that such massive Chinese projects, totaling up to 60,000 MW, could drastically reduce the water volume in the Siang, potentially turning it into a shallow stream during winters. He also highlighted the risk of sudden water releases from upstream Chinese dams, posing potential devastation in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.