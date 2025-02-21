Protests break out in Imphal over arrest of village volunteers

Imphal, Feb. 21: Protests broke out in various parts of Imphal on Friday over the arrest of village volunteers in Kakching district.

Meira Paibis were seen shouting slogans condemning the arrest, while tyres burned in the middle of the streets as local police personnel worked to douse the flames.

A large number of women gathered to condemn the arrest of the village volunteers.

According to officials, security forces arrested more than 10 village volunteers in an early morning operation at Panjao Pallumda in Kakching district. They were later taken to a security forces camp at Phundrei in Thoubal district, officials said.

The arrested village volunteers are reported to be members of Meitei group Arambai Tenggol, but this has yet to be officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, demonstrations also broke out in several parts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching district following the arrests, with protesters burning tyres and unused materials in the middle of the roads.

Protesters also forced the closure of roadside vendors, shops and markets at Wangkhei, Uripok, Thangmeiband and Khurai areas in capital Imphal.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, one Meira Paibi said, “The arrest of village volunteers in different parts of Manipur is unreasonable, and they should be released without any conditions.”

The arrests come at a time when Manipur Governor, Ajay Bhalla, on Thursday, urged the people of Manipur, particularly the youth, to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition at the nearest police station, outpost, or security forces camp within the next seven days.

“Your single act of returning these weapons can be a powerful gesture towards ensuring peace. I want to assure you that no punitive action will be taken if such weapons are returned within the stipulated time,” read the notification issued on Thursday.

However, strict legal measures will be enforced against anyone found in possession of illegal arms after the deadline.

“People of Manipur, both in the valley and hills, have suffered immense hardship for over 20 months due to a series of unfortunate incidents affecting peace and communal harmony. In the greater interest of restoring normalcy, all communities must come forward to ensure the cessation of hostilities,” the notification further read.