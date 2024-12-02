VHP protestors breach Assistant Bangladesh High Commission in Tripura, pull down flag

Agartala, Dec. 2: A tense situation unfolded on Monday as hundreds of protestors, primarily from right-wing groups, including Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), stormed the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission office in Tripura.

The protestors were rallying against the alleged “targeted attacks on minority Hindus” in neighbouring Bangladesh.

The protesters, many of whom had gathered at the Circuit House area in the morning, marched towards the Bangladesh High Commission’s office, overpowering security personnel at the main entrance.

According to reports, around 100 protestors managed to breach the compound, where they pulled down the Bangladesh national flag amidst loud slogans.

A senior police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the flag was removed, but clarified that no vandalism or scuffling occurred inside the compound.

“The police were able to swiftly drive the protestors out before any significant damage could be done. There were no reports of any harm to the officials inside the office," the official said.

The protests were organised by various right-wing bodies, including the VHP, in response to reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, including attacks on temples, shops, and business establishments belonging to the minority community.

One of the protestors expressed his concern, saying, "Muslim minorities in India live peacefully with us, but in Bangladesh, the situation is the complete opposite. Hindu monks advocating for the rights of Hindus have been jailed, and Hindu properties have been attacked. This should stop immediately."

A VHP leader further highlighted that the organisation was calling on the Government of India to intervene and ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, urging the restoration of peace in the neighbouring country.

The protest at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission has sparked a wider debate on the treatment of religious minorities in the region, and authorities are monitoring the situation closely.