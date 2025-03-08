Protest over free movement in Manipur turns deadly: One killed, 25 injured in Kangpokpi

Imphal, March 8: One protester was killed and 25 others, including women, were injured in clashes across Kangpokpi district on Saturday after security forces tried to disperse demonstrators opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s free movement directive.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Lalgouthang Singsit, who died of alleged bullet injuries. According to officials, he died while being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The unrest left 25 protesters injured in separate clashes that took place at Gamgiphai, Motbung, and Keithelmanbi. All the injured were admitted to local Primary Health Centres (PHCs) for treatment.

Earlier in the day, tensions flared after Kuki demonstrators took to the streets to protest against Shah’s announcement allowing free movement across the state. In some places, protesters brandished the Tricolour and joined in chorus to sing the national anthem.

To disperse unruly crowd, security forces fired tear gas shells, triggering violent clashes.

The situation further escalated when protesters set ablaze private vehicles and attempted to stop a state transport bus travelling from Imphal to Senapati district.

The demonstrators blocked the National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur road) by burning tyres, disrupting the movement of government vehicles.

They also objected to a peace march organised by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei organisation, which was intended to enter Kangpokpi district.

The march, involving over 10 vehicles, was halted by security forces at Sekmai before it could reach Kangpokpi. According to police officials, the march did not have the necessary permissions to proceed, forcing them to intervene.