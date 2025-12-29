Protest erupts at Assam-Meghalaya border against proposed Kulsi river dam

Palasbari, Dec 29: A protest meeting was held on Saturday to oppose the proposed Kulsi river dam project at Ukiam, located along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Kamrup district. The meeting was organised by the Assam-Meghalaya Joint Action Committee against the Kulsi river dam.

The Assam government has proposed the construction of a 55 MW hydroelectric power project by damming the Kulsi river at Ukiam.

Opposing what they described as a destructive project, local residents have been carrying out sustained protest programmes in the region. As part of this movement, the protest meeting was held at the playground of the Ukiam ME School.

The meeting was presided over by Chabin Rabha, while the objectives of the programme were explained by Mrityunjay Rabha.

Addressing the gathering, senior advocate of the Gauhati High Court Santanu Borthakur alleged that under the present BJP-led government, indigenous and tribal communities are being forced to abandon their homes and settlements.

He claimed that across different parts of Assam, tribal and indigenous people are facing eviction in the name of development projects.

Referring to instances in Barduar, Kokrajhar, Karbi Anglong, and Kaziranga, he alleged that land belonging to the Rabha, Bodo, Karbi, Mising, and Adivasi communities is being cleared and handed over to corporate houses owned by Adani and Ambani in the name of development.

He further questioned where the people of 25 villages would go if the dam is constructed at Ukiam.

“In a democratic country, the government must consult the affected people before undertaking any such project. However, till date, no discussion has been held with the local residents regarding this dam,” he said.

Subrata Talukdar, central office-bearer of the Land Rights Joint Struggle Committee, said that while the government speaks of development, it is attempting to achieve it by destroying Nature.

“If development is truly the objective, then provide good schools and hospitals in border areas. What we are witnessing today is development for corporate houses at the cost of indigenous communities,” he said, warning that the dam project must be withdrawn or the agitation would be intensified up to Dispur and even New Delhi.

Garo Mahila Parishad leader Lovisti Changmai asserted that the local people would never give up their land and settlements to benefit wealthy business groups. She said that if necessary, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council chief Tankeswar Rabha would also be urged upon by women leaders to actively support the anti-dam movement.

Another office-bearer of the Joint Action Committee, Chanjang Changmai, said that the movement must be expanded beyond Ukiam to areas like Chhaygaon, Kukurmara, and Goroimari to strengthen public resistance against the project.

Meanwhile, Thristar Shyem, a resident of Kersai village in Meghalaya and a former activist of the Khasi Students’ Union, warned that the dam would bring severe consequences for people on the Meghalaya side as well.

He said that despite submitting memorandums to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, departmental ministers, and district authorities on several occasions, no action has been taken. “Therefore, we will have to intensify the struggle to protect ourselves,” he added.

Advocate Krishna Gogoi of the Gauhati High Court, Jayanta Gogoi, president of the Assam unit of the All India Kisan Sabha, environmental activist Debajit Choudhury, and Pakhiraj Rabha were also present at the protest meeting.