Prohibitory orders in Manipur's Lilong after mob torches BJP minority leader’s house

Imphal, April 7: Prohibitory orders were imposed in Thoubal district's Lilong after a mob torched the residence of BJP Manipur Minority Morcha President Md Asker Ali, amid rising tensions over the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

In a statement issued on Monday, the District Magistrate cited the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Surksha Sanhita (BNSS), stating, “The matter is very sensitive in and around the Lilong Assembly Constituency, and there is a likelihood of further disturbance.”

According to the statement, a crowd of approximately 7,000 to 8,000 people armed with lathis and stones stormed Ali’s residence in Lilong Sambru Makhong at around 6:30 pm and set it ablaze.

Security forces rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Police had to fire several rounds in the air to disperse the mob. Later, Ali issued a public apology on social media, expressing regret for having voiced support for the Bill.

“I tender my sincere apology for sharing various videos on my Facebook account and commenting in support of the Waqf Amendment Bill passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. I apologise to all my Muslim brethren and the Meitei Pangal community for hurting their sentiments. I now withdraw my support for the Bill and demand its immediate repeal,” he said.









Ali is known to be close to former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and has frequently endorsed Singh’s decisions and statements through his social media posts.

Tensions had been simmering in the district since Sunday morning, following the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Over 5,000 people staged a demonstration along National Highway 102 in Lilong, rallying against the Bill.

The rally, organised after the noon prayer, began near the Aliya Madrasah and proceeded through Lilong Haoreibi. It remained peaceful under tight security cover, with CRPF and additional state forces deployed to maintain order.

Intense protests were also reported from several other Muslim-majority areas in Manipur, including Kshatri Awang Leikai, Kairang Muslim, Kiyamgei Muslim, and Irong Chesaba.