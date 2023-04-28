Prohibitory orders imposed, mobile internet services suspended in Manipur district

IMPHAL, April 28: Prohibitory orders in Churachandpur district particularly in New Lamka, Churachandpur areas has been imposed while mobile internet (data) services were suspended for 5 days in Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts after unidentified persons dismantled the venue of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's scheduled programme.

Biren Singh who was scheduled to inaugurate an open gym at PT Sports complex at Churachandpur town in connection with 1st anniversary of MLA Churachandpur constituency today at the invitation of concerned MLA, cancelled the program following yesterday's incident.

Meanwhile, responding to yesterday's incident on the sideline of a function here today, Biren Singh said that action will be taken up against those involved in yesterday's incident.

Earlier district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC under the revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur more particularly within New Lamka, Churachandpur.

At the same time issuing an order to suspend mobile internet(data)services last night, the government order said the order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in jurisdiction of Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts of Manipur and shall be in force for next five days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational.

On Thursday around 8.30pm some unidentified miscreants vandalised the open Gym at PT sports complex which was to be inaugurated by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on April 28. The reason behind the incident was not known immediately.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed in Manipur's Churachandpur town after Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum(ITLF) had called for a total shutdown in Churachandpur district from 8am-4pm today in protest against the alleged unlawful activities of the government.

ITLF also appealed to the general public to extend their support and cooperation.