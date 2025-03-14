Prohibitory orders imposed in West Tripura for safe Holi celebrations

Agartala, Mar 14: West Tripura district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS in the entire district for two days. The restrictions had been promulgated for peaceful celebrations of the Holi festival.

These restrictions will be in effect on March 14 and March 15, 2025, from 10 AM to midnight, a press statement issued by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department of Tripura has said.

According to the order issued by the District Magistrate, except for police personnel engaged in maintaining law and order and government employees on official duty, no individual will be allowed to carry firearms or any stick-like weapons during the specified period.

“Gathering of more than five people in one place will not be permitted. Riding a bike with more than one pillion rider is strictly prohibited. The District Magistrate has also stated that violators of this order will face punitive action under Section 223 of the BNSS 2023,” the press statement further added.

On being contacted, sources in the administration said that the curbs have been imposed in view of the festivals.

“Friday is the day of Jumma. The month of Ramadan is underway, and this is considered to be a holy month for the people belonging to the Muslim community. On these occasions, they take out rallies and processions. Similarly, the Hindu community people also observe the Holi festivities in a grand manner,” said District Magistrate West Tripura Dr. Vishal Kumar.

According to Kumar, the guidelines have been issued to prohibit any untoward situation. He also assured that the restrictions will not impact the celebrations of the people.

It may be mentioned that Tripura has recently witnessed multiple incidents of communal tension between the majority Hindu and minority Muslim communities at different locations.































