Prohibitory orders imposed in Manipur’s Kamjong after houses set ablaze

Imphal, April 23: Tensions flared in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Wednesday as the District Magistrate imposed prohibitory orders following an arson attack in two villages—Gampal and Haiyang—that left at least five houses gutted.

District Magistrate Rangnamei Rang Peter issued the order based on inputs from the Superintendent of Police, which confirmed that miscreants had torched multiple thatched-roof houses.

The violence reportedly unfolded when most villagers were away in their fields for cultivation.

Invoking Sub-Section 1 of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the district administration has banned movement and activities that could disturb public order from 2 pm on April 23 until further notice.

“In view of the prevailing situation, movement outside one’s residence and any act likely to disturb law and order is strictly prohibited,” the order stated.

However, government personnel involved in maintaining law and order or providing essential services have been exempted from the curfew.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and additional security has been deployed to prevent further unrest in the region.