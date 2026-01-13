Probe ordered after Shillong traffic volunteer extorts Rs 15,000 from Assam man

Shillong, Jan 13: A police inquiry has been ordered after a video went viral showing a traffic volunteer in Shillong allegedly forcing a visitor from Assam’s Silchar to pay Rs 15,000 as a “fine” for entering a no-entry zone.

East Khasi Hills District SP Vivek Syiem, on Tuesday, confirmed that an investigation has been ordered to look into the incident.

“The person concerned is a casual employee. Seeking or accepting cash from traffic violators is illegal. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry,” he said.

The investigation was ordered after the video surfaced on social media, allegedly showing the traffic volunteer intimidating the visitor and demanding money.

The incident reportedly took place after an old hatchback car entered a no-entry zone in the Madanrting area of the city.

According to the video, the home guard volunteer attached to the Traffic Department signalled the driver to stop. As the car did not stop, the volunteer pursued it on a motorbike and intercepted it.

In the video, the volunteer is heard allegedly intimidating the visitors and demanding money, saying in broken Hindi, “Lakh lakh ka fine hai, kitna de sakta? Agar amount hoga to hum bolega, hoga nahi to case pe daal dega,” implying that a heavy fine would be imposed unless cash was paid on the spot.

The volunteer, who initially demanded about Rs 1 lakh, allegedly climbed down to Rs 17,000 after negotiations. He then took the driver to an ATM and finally let him go after he paid Rs 15,000.

Police swung into action after the video went viral. However, the news agency could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

PTI