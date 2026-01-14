Probe continues as three militants arrested for bomb blast at Manipur fuel station

Imphal, Jan 13: Manipur security forces have arrested three militants, including a cadre of a banned outfit, in connection with a bomb explosion at a fuel station in Bishnupur district.

Police on Tuesday said the three suspects are linked to the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK). They were apprehended from Imphal West and Kakching districts over the past 24 hours.

One of the arrested militants, identified as 35-year-old Hijam Manichandra Singh, an active KYKL cadre, is accused of involvement in the January 8 explosion at the Elidas fuel station at Moirang Thana Leikai in Bishnupur district.

Following his arrest, police said additional accomplices have been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

According to investigators, militants riding a two-wheeler hurled a bomb at the fuel station, triggering an explosion. Although there were no casualties, the blast caused substantial damage to the facility.

Earlier in the day, Petrol pumps across Manipur resumed operations after a three-day shutdown following talks between the MPDF and the State Home Department, which included government assurances on tightening security arrangements at fuel stations.

Dealers said the shutdown had disrupted daily life and fuel distribution, but the accord eased the fuel crisis. A committee comprising government officials and MPDF representatives will assess property damage to determine compensation.

In protest against the January 8 blast at Elidas fuel station in Moirang Thana Leikai and a similar attack on December 6 in Imphal East district, the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF) had ordered an indefinite closure of all petrol pumps in the Valley and adjoining areas on January 10, citing serious security threats to dealers and staff.

The fraternity had demanded enhanced security at fuel outlets, government accountability for incidents such as bomb explosions or kidnappings, compensation for infrastructure damage and adequate monetary relief in the event of injury or loss of life.

Meanwhile, security forces, in a joint operation during the past 24 hours, recovered arms and ammunition from Imphal West district.

The recovered arms included one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with two magazines, two single-barrel guns, and three pistols along with three magazines.

The seized ammunition included 20 rounds of 7.62 mm SLR ammunition and eight tube launchings.

IANS