Prioritise violence in hills, say Manipur civil leaders ahead of June 30 MHA talks

Imphal, June 29: In a bid to break the deadlock over the protracted crisis in Manipur, a 19-member delegation representing three of the state’s most influential civil society organisations is set to hold talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi on June 30.

The delegation, comprising representatives from the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS), marks the first joint effort by these groups to present a unified agenda before the Centre.

Addressing the press ahead of the meeting, COCOMI Convenor Khuraijam Athouba underlined the urgency and gravity of the situation in the state.

“We will be conveying the concerns and frustration of the people directly to the Ministry. This is not just another round of talks. The people of Manipur expect results—and rightfully so,” he said.

The meeting is the third round of dialogue between civil society leaders and MHA officials on the Manipur issue.

However, the decision to appear as a united front is being seen as a turning point in the advocacy for peace and reconciliation in the violence-hit state.

Athouba pointed out that while there is a “relative peace” in the valley region, large parts of the hill districts continue to witness unrest and instability.

“Systematic aggression and violence have not been contained in the hill areas. The government must prioritise the restoration of peace in these regions as part of a holistic approach to normalcy,” he said, adding that a piecemeal peace would not be sufficient.

The delegation is expected to press the MHA for immediate and sustained interventions to contain violence, restore law and order, and begin confidence-building measures for the civilian population.

Athouba warned that unless there is visible and earnest action, public trust will continue to erode.

“Several assurances were made in previous meetings, but they have not translated into concrete actions. This time, we intend to follow up on every point that was agreed upon earlier. Words must give way to action,” he stressed.

The civil bodies have, in the past, engaged with the MHA individually. Monday’s meeting is the first instance of all three organisations sitting together across the table with Central officials—a move that observers believe may add weight and coherence to their collective demands.

The Manipur crisis, which erupted in May 2023, has left deep social and political scars, with over 200 people killed and thousands displaced due to ethnic violence.

Despite several rounds of dialogue and security deployments, many parts of the state continue to remain tense, with sporadic incidents of violence and displacement.