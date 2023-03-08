PM Narendra Modi on two day visit to Northeast States

Guwahati, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two day visit to Northeast, is all set for the swearing in ceremony of Tripura chief minister on Wednesday.

Earlier on March 7 he visited Meghalaya and Nagaland for the oath ceremonies of the chief ministers and other leaders as well.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Guwahati on the eve of Holi was welcomed by Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma at LGBI Airport.

On receiving a grand welcome in Guwahati, PM Modi tweeted in Assamese language where he said that he was overwhelmed by the love of the people of Guwahati.



