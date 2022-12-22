Prime Minister condoles loss of lives in Manipur bus accident

Imphal, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths of students and teachers in a tragic bus accident in Manipur's Noney district and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of each deceased from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, PMNRF.

Seven students, a teacher and a warden were killed while 40 others injured when a bus, carrying 47 students and staff of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School Yairipok Top Chingha in Imphal East district met with an accident at Nungsai village which is located around 50km away from the state capital under Noney subdivision around 11 am on Wednesday.

The students and staff of the schools were heading towards Khoupum, a picturesque valley under Noney district on a study tour.

In a tweet the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "Anguished by the loss of lives in Manipur's Noney district due to a tragic bus accident. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. The Manipur government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM ", the PMO tweeted.

Earlier Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had also announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs1 lakh each for those with serious injuries, and Rs50,000 each for minor injuries.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and BJP leader Sambit Patra also condoled the Noney incident.

Manipur governor La Ganesan has condoled the tragic bus accident.

Conveying his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, the message said he prays to God for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear these profound sorrows. He also prayed for speedy recovery of those injured students.



In a separate condolence message, Manipur assembly speaker, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, has also condoled the incident.