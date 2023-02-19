Prez Droupadi Murmu to visit Arunachal Pradesh on Feb 20

Itanagar, Feb 19: President Droupadi Murmu is set to arrive in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday on a two-day visit to the Northeastern state.

This will be Murmu’s maiden visit to Arunachal Pradesh after becoming the President of India in July 2022. She had visited the frontier state in the same month in the run-up to presidential election to garner support for her.

The President will grace the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh at IG Park here on February 20 (Sunday) and will address the Members of the State Legislative Assembly during a Special Session of the House at the Assembly Hall here on Tuesday, official sources said.

Arunachal Pradesh – the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ – which was earlier known as the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) attained full-fledged Statehood on February 20, 1987, becoming the 24th State of the Indian Union.

As per the tour itinerary, the President will land at the Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar at 12.15 pm. After being accorded a guard of honour at the airport premises, she will board an IAF MI helicopter to arrive at the Itanagar Raj Bhavan helipad at 12.35 pm.

After having a quiet lunch at the Governor’s house, the President will drive down to the venue of the Statehood Day function at 3.05 pm where she will be accorded a civic reception before she addresses the gathering on the occasion.

Furthermore, in the evening, she will have a meeting with eminent personalities at Raj Bhavan. After a night halt at the Raj Bhavan, the President will proceed to the Arunachal Legislative Assembly at 9.50 am. Before addressing the members at the Special Assembly session, the President will inaugurate a photo exhibition on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh at the Assembly premises here.

The Statehood Day event will also be attended by Arunachal Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and state Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

A ‘Report on the Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh who fought against the British’, is also scheduled to be released during the Statehood Day celebrations.

Besides, laying of foundation stone and launching of several projects are also scheduled to take place at the function. The President will leave Itanagar airport for the national capital at 12.20 pm to arrive at Palam Airport, Delhi at 2.55 pm, sources added.