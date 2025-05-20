Press barred from using ‘Manipur’ on state bus; Congress slams 'double engine' govt

Imphal, May 20: The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has voiced serious concerns over the continuing restrictions on free movement across the state.

Speaking at a press meet on Tuesday, senior Congress leader Ningombam Bupenda Meitei sharply criticised both the state and central governments for failing to restore unrestricted movement for residents and visitors.

“When will the people of Manipur regain their right to move freely within their own land?” Meitei asked, urging the Union Government and the Governor’s office, which currently administers the state under President’s Rule, to provide a clear timeline for ending the restrictions.

The Congress leader highlighted an incident involving a Manipur State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus carrying press personnel to the ongoing Shirui Festival 2025 in Ukhrul district on Tuesday.





Members of All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild protest on Tuesday. (AT Photo)

According to reports, security forces stopped the bus and instructed the team to cover the word “Manipur” displayed on the vehicle’s windshield, effectively barring them from using the state’s name.

“This is a direct violation of the fundamental right guaranteed under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution, which assures every citizen free movement across the country, including within Manipur,” Meitei said.

He questioned how ordinary citizens could feel safe in their own state when even state-run transport buses face such restrictions.

Meitei was critical of the current administration, stating, “The so-called double engine government has failed, and now President’s Rule has also failed to guarantee free movement in Manipur for over two years.”

Earlier in the day, the media team assigned to cover the 5th State Level Shirui Festival was forced to return from Yaingangpokpi in Imphal East district after security personnel demanded the removal of the “Manipur” banner from the MSRTC bus windshield.

The bus had been specially arranged by the state government for the festival but was effectively barred from displaying the state’s identity.

In solidarity, the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild organised a protest and submitted a memorandum to the Governor, demanding an end to such restrictions and respect for press freedom.

Meanwhile, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has strongly condemned the Army’s alleged attempts to undermine the state’s authority.