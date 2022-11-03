President visits traditional Angami village, Kohima War Cemetery in Nagaland

Kohima, Nov 3: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited Kigwema, a traditional village of the Angami Naga community in Nagaland's Kohima district, and held an interaction with members of women Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Kigwema, 15 km from here, is one of the largest Angami villages, inhabited by about 7,500 people.

During her visit, the Kigwema Village Council (KVC) honoured the President with traditional gifts while members of the women's group rendered a folk song.

The SHGs of the village under the coordination of the Rural Development Department also displayed the traditional process of shawl weaving and yarn winding, besides the organic produce of the village.

Governor of Assam and Nagaland Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Minister for Planning & Coordination, Land Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs Neiba Kronu, and local MLA and Advisor for Technical Education and Elections, Medo Yhokha accompanied President Murmu and her daughter Itishree Murmu.

Highlighting the importance of the village, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that the Japfu range within the area has a huge virgin forest and also the second-highest mountain peak in the state.

"Kigwema is one of the large villages and has historical significance because the Japanese soldiers were stationed here during the Second World War and fought the Battle of Kohima," said Rio.

The British and Indian troops fought against the Japanese offensive in the Battle of Kohima which started on April 4, 1944. The Japanese were defeated which built the grounds for a Japanese retreat.

Though it is surrounded by steep terrain, the village has a gentle slope rendering it suitable for agriculture. Paddy and vegetables are grown in Kigwema, he said.

The village, he said, has won the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar as the best village in 2021, he said.

The Kigwema village council conveyed gratitude to the President for visiting the area and having a glimpse of Naga tradition.

Welcoming the President, chairman of KVC Balie Kere requested the President to take the initiative to transform a playground situated between Zakhama military station and the village into a national-level facility.

The playground is shared by the villagers and army personnel.

Kere said that in 2002 when former President Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam, visited this area, the residents had requested him to take the initiative of upgrading the National Highway-2 to a four-lane highway.

The KVC chairman urged the President for her intervention so that it materialises.

After the reception, President Murmu witnessed the exhibits and left for Mizoram completing her two-day maiden visit to the state.

Before going to Kigwema, President Murmu visited Kohima War Cemetery and laid a wreath to the fallen heroes who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in and around Kohima during the Second World War.