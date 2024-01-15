President Murmu to embark on 3-day visit to Meghalaya, Assam

Guwahati, Jan 15: President of India, Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to two northeastern states on Monday.

According to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu will visit Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17. During her visit, Murmu will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the PA Sangma Stadium in Tura.

Notably, this will be her first visit to Meghalaya since taking charge of the office.

The following day, the president will speak to members of self-help groups at Baljek Airport, Tura and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex.

She will further address a gathering at Mawphlang, virtually inaugurate the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road and lay the foundation stones for the Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in Kongthong, Mawlyngot and Kudengrim villages.

On January 17, President Murmu will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu in Assam.