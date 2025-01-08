President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit to Meghalaya starts tomorrow

Shillong, Jan 8: President Droupadi Murmu is set to inaugurate the golden jubilee celebration of the ICAR Research Complex in Umiam, along with the Farmers' Expo, 2025, during her two-day visit to Meghalaya on January 9 and 10.

The event will also be attended by Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture, and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

According to Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, the event will take place between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm. "The President will land in Umroi and attend the function at the ICAR complex. She will not visit Shillong City and will return to Guwahati after the function to continue her journey," Wahlang stated.

The celebration highlights the ICAR Research Complex’s contributions to agricultural advancements and its commitment to supporting farmers in the region.

The ICAR Research Complex for Northeastern Hill Region, a premier research institute, was established on January 9, 1975, with the aim of addressing the unique agricultural and developmental challenges of the region's tribal areas.

Over the years, the institute has been at the forefront of promoting and conducting research, extension services, and human resource development in agriculture and allied sectors, specifically focusing on the hilly and mountainous ecosystems of the Northeastern states.