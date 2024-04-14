Preparations in full swing for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Manipur

Imphal, April 14: With Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to visit Manipur on Monday, preparations are in full swing across the state. Shah is set to arrive in Imphal around 2 p.m., where he will address a public gathering at the Hatta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal East.

Following the address, he will inaugurate the party office "Thambal Sanglen" located at Nitaipat Chuthek in Keisampat.

Sushindro Meitei, the Co-convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party State Unit Election, stated that Shah is expected to address a crowd of fifty thousand individuals. He said that Shah's visit presents a significant opportunity for the people of the state to highlight key issues like the NRC, among others. Meitei highlighted the heightened excitement among party workers, expressing confidence that Shah's visit will bolster the prospects of BJP candidates for both the Inner Manipur and outer Manipur Parliamentary constituencies.

Shah's visit holds particular importance given the ethnic violence that broke out in the state, with his previous visit coinciding with a turbulent period in Manipur.