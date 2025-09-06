Preparations in full swing for PM’s launch of Mizoram’s Bairabi-Sairang rail link

Aizawl, September 5: Aizawl is all set for the grand inauguration of the 51.38-km broad gauge Bairabi-Sairang railway line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13.

Amit Sharma, Union Secretary for Information and Communication Technology, who is here to oversee the preparations, confirmed that essential services, including power supply, drinking water, and necessary forest clearances have been finalised. Work is in full swing to complete the Sairang railway station, located on the outskirts of the city, in time for the inauguration, with the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) handling the final stages of the project.

According to State Government officials, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will arrive a day before the event to participate in the celebrations.

Sharma, who also serves as the Director of Census Operations, stated that the new connectivity would significantly enhance transportation options for the people of Mizoram, fostering economic growth and accessibility.

To ensure smooth operations on the day of the event, heightened security measures have been taken throughout Aizawl, particularly around the Assam Rifles ground, where the inaugural function will take place. Only security personnel will be allowed entry to the event venue. The Aizawl Deputy Commissioner has also issued an order prohibiting the use of remote-controlled drones and aerial cameras over the district till September 15.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma has stated that the Sairang Railway Station is being designed as a world-class facility, with plans to introduce premium services like the Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl to major cities across India.

He had earlier noted that the new railway project, once operational, will enhance connectivity and economic integration across Northeastern states.

Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar had visited the entire Sairang–Bairabi stretch on August 25 and expressed extreme satisfaction with the progress.

It may be noted that around 22 labourers lost their lives last week of August 2023 due to the collapse of an under-construction railway bridge at Sairang.

Once completed, this modern railway project will mark a significant milestone in the long journey of Indian Railways, which began on April 16, 1853, when the first passenger train ran from Bombay to Thane, covering approximately 33 km.