Pre-monsoon fury in Northeast: 4 dead in Arunachal; Assam among worst hit

Guwahati, March 17: At least four people were killed in a landslide in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar as intense rainfall, hailstorms and strong winds lashed Assam and several Northeastern states over the past few days, causing widespread damage to homes, crops and infrastructure.

The fatalities were reported from the Niti Vihar area of Itanagar, where heavy rain triggered a landslide.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said four people lost their lives despite swift response efforts, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each deceased along with financial assistance for the injured.

Across Assam, the impact has been severe, with multiple districts reporting extensive damage.

In Hojai, a powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain struck overnight on Monday, blowing away tin roofs and damaging homes in several areas.

“The storm came around 2 am and took away roofs with it. The tin roof of my house flew away entirely,” a resident of Uttar Kumorakata told the press, on Tuesday.

In Baksa district along the India–Bhutan border, strong winds uprooted trees, disrupted power supply and left several families homeless. Local residents said falling trees blocked roads and hampered movement.

Majuli also reported significant damage, with houses destroyed in Ahatguri village. “Our house has been completely destroyed. Nearby villagers are helping us rebuild,” a resident said.

In Hojai’s Lanka and parts of Karbi Anglong, strong winds and rain uprooted trees, damaged houses and blocked highways. Residents in affected areas reported lack of shelter and called for government assistance.

Cachar district, including Silchar and Dholai, witnessed flooding and injuries. At least six people were injured in Dholai after trees were uprooted during a storm, while Silchar experienced artificial flooding that disrupted daily life.

“It rained once and floodwater entered our homes. Exams are going on… there is fear of disease due to lack of safe drinking water,” a resident said.

The first major spell of rain this season has also hit agriculture hard. In Bongaigaon’s Kokila area and parts of Cachar, hailstorms destroyed standing rabi crops and inundated farmlands.

“We have never seen such heavy rainfall in this season… hailstorms and winds have destroyed everything,” a farmer said.

Elsewhere in the region, Manipur reported damage to houses in districts including Bishnupur, Kakching and Churachandpur, prompting the state government to activate relief measures.

Meghalaya witnessed one of its most severe hailstorms in recent times, affecting all 12 districts, with West Garo Hills among the worst hit. Houses, vehicles and crops were damaged, and power supply was disrupted in several areas.

IMD issues advisory

An IMD Guwahati official while speaking to The Assam Tribune, dismissed any connection of Northeast’s storms with that of the storm in Odisha.

“The hailstorm, or thunderstorm across Assam and Northeast is due to the pre-monsoon season or onset of monsoon in the region, often locally known as Bordoisila. It has no connection with Orissa’s storm that occurred on Monday,” an IMD Guwahati official said.

According to weather warnings issued by the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hail is likely across multiple states in the region.

“Residents in these regions are advised to stay alert, follow local advisories, and take necessary precautions,” the IMD said in a statement on March 16, flagging risks across at least seven Northeastern states.

Authorities across the Northeast have issued advisories and stepped up relief efforts as the extreme weather raises concerns over early-season climate volatility.

With inputs from IANS