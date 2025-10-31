Pralhad Joshi hails Northeast's role in India's green growth & energy security drive

Guwahati, Oct 31: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, on Friday said that the Northeast is rapidly advancing towards a cleaner, greener, and energy-secure future, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of prosperity through sustainability.

Speaking at the ‘Regional Workshop on Renewable Energy’ held in Guwahati, Joshi described the Northeast, often called Ashtalakshmi for its eight dynamic states as transforming into ‘Urja-Lakshmi’, the goddess of energy and progress, under the visionary leadership of PM Modi.

"The Northeast, our Ashtalakshmi, is transforming into Urja-Lakshmi under the visionary leadership of PM Modi. We are working to realise his vision of prosperity through sustainability,” the minister said.

He commended the progress made by the northeastern states in expanding renewable energy capacity and reviewed flagship schemes aimed at harnessing the region’s vast potential in solar, small hydro, biomass, and green hydrogen.

The workshop also discussed actionable steps to make the region self-reliant in energy production while promoting eco-friendly development.

During his visit to Guwahati, Joshi also paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, calling him the architect of India’s unity and integrity. “His vision continues to inspire generations to strengthen the spirit of oneness,” he wrote in a post on microblogging site.

At an earlier event in New Delhi on October 26, Joshi highlighted the tremendous transformation of the Northeast over the past decade, attributing it to PM Modi’s focused governance and dedicated initiatives.

“All northeastern states are now connected by rail, airports, and highways, with major investments in tourism, industry, and skill development,” he noted. “We remain committed to building an India where every citizen, region, and culture thrives with equal opportunity.”

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) has also reported record-breaking expenditure of Rs 3,447.71 crore in FY 2024–25 on projects in the region — a 74.4 per cent rise from the previous year and over 200 per cent growth in three years.

According to Minister for Communications and DoNER Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, enhanced review mechanisms and digital monitoring through the Poorvottar Vikas Setu portal have improved transparency and accountability. This has led to 97 per cent inspection coverage and 91 per cent operationalisation of completed projects.

The emphasis on renewable energy, infrastructure, and connectivity reflects the government’s larger goal of integrating the Northeast into India’s green growth story positioning it not just as a frontier region, but as a hub of sustainable development and clean energy innovation.

As the nation accelerates its renewable transition, the Northeast is emerging as a vital contributor to India’s goal of achieving energy independence and environmental resilience by 2047.

