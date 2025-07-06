Pradyot Debbarma urges swift Tiprasa accord implementation

Agartala, July 6: TIPRA Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Saturday urged both the Central and Tripura governments to implement the Tiprasa Accord, signed in March 2024, to safeguard the interests of the indigenous people of the State and curb infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters here, Debbarma expressed concern over the delay in implementing the accord, which was meant to be enforced within six months of its signing. "It has been a year, and there is no progress. I urge the Centre and the State Government to begin the implementation process with-out further delay," he said.

The TIPRA Motha chief stated that he had met Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on the issue, who assured him that the concerns would be conveyed to New Delhi. "I am hopeful the accord will be implemented in an amicable and honourable manner," he added.

Debbarma also revealed that he is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah by the end of this month. "There is growing frustration among the tribal population, especially in the rural areas, due to the lack of action. Moreover, the ongoing infiltration from Bangladesh is a major concern," he said.

He urged the Centre to adopt immediate and stringent measures to guard the 856-km international border Tripura shares with Bangladesh, which touches nearly all major towns in the State.

Meanwhile, in a separate but related development, TMP leader and zonal chair-man of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in South Tripura, David Murasing, began a 2,500-km march on foot from Agartala to New Delhi. His objective is to raise awareness about the persistent infiltration issue and submit a memorandum at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding stricter border controls.

"Infiltration has plagued Tripura for the last 75 years. This is not only Tripura's problem but a national issue. If the demographic balance in the North East is further disturbed, it could pose a threat to national integrity," Murasing said before beginning his journey.

The TMP, though an ally in the BJP-led coalition Government in Tripura, continues to push for faster action on the demands outlined in the Tiprasa Accord and protection of tribal rights.