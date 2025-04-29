Post-Pahalgam attack, Manipur launches drive to detect illegal immigrants

Imphal, April 29: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Manipur Police has launched a survey and verification drive across the state to detect the presence of illegal Bangladesh and Pakistan nationals residing without valid documents.

A recent statement issued by the office of the Assistant Director General of Police (ADGP) said the drive would focus on specific pockets of the Imphal valley, including Lilong, Minuthong, Kwakta, Mayang Imphal, Sora, Kairang, and others.

“…There may be the presence of illegal Bangladeshi/Pakistani nationals staying illegally without valid visas or ILP,” the notification read.

Local police stations have been directed by top officials to verify the presence of illegal infiltrators and to take appropriate legal action if violations are found.

An official added that police stations have also been instructed to maintain "proper records" to document the verification process.

The move draws inspiration from Gujarat, where similar drives led to the detection of over 1000 illegal immigrants from both Bangladesh and Pakistan.

“In light of the recent actions taken by Gujarat Police in rounding up many illegal infiltrators, it is imperative that a survey be conducted in the aforementioned localities by the concerned police stations to verify any unauthorised presence of Pakistani or Bangladeshi nationals,” the statement said.

Like the rest of the Northeast, Manipur has long grappled with the issue of illegal infiltration, particularly from Bangladesh.

In December 2024, the state police apprehended 29 illegal Bangladeshi nationals from the Mayang Imphal area of Imphal West district for entering the state without valid documents.

Nnotably, a revenue department official was also arrested for allegedly issuing fake Inner Line Permits (ILPs) and other counterfeit documents to facilitate the entry of these foreign nationals.

Now, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam massacre and amid intensified crackdowns on illegal immigration across the Northeast, Manipur has stepped up its surveillance efforts.