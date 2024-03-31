Post Easter festivities, massive storm wrecks havoc in Mizoram

Aizawl, Mar 31: A powerful storm swept through Mizoram just after the Easter Sunrise service on Sunday, wreaking havoc in several districts and causing significant damage to homes and livestock along the Mizoram-Tripura border.

The storm, which struck shortly after the conclusion of Easter festivities, left a trail of destruction. Initial reports indicate that several houses were demolished in various districts of Mizoram, with residents suffering considerable losses as a result. Several localities in Aizawl City also witnessed load shedding after the storm.

Between 9 and 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, a sudden and severe nature of the storm caught many residents by surprise, with witnesses describing scenes of chaos and devastation. Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage and coordinating relief efforts to assist those affected by the disaster. Strong winds and heavy rainfall were received in Aizawl and other districts of Mizoram.

In Serchhip district, several houses were destroyed, with their roofs blown away by the strong wind, and in some villages, the electricity poles were destroyed.

A major disaster also occurred at the district’s East Lungdar village, which is a hamlet that will be hosting the State-wise Church Men’s Conference from April 12 to 14. The strong wind and heavy rains that landed over East Lungdar village destroyed the conference pandal that was built by the Mizoram Synod Pandal Structure. Reconstruction of the pandal will start on Monday.

At Vanghmun, Tripura, just on the Mizoram-Tripura border, 10 cattle of Mr. Siamkunga were electrocuted by lightning on Saturday evening. The cattle were grazing on the outskirts and were found only on Sunday morning.