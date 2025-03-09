Post-amnesty crackdown in Manipur unearths sophisticated weapons cache

Imphal, March 9: With tensions still running high in Manipur over the Centre’s decision to grant free movement of citizens, security forces intensified search operations across the state, leading to the recovery of a massive cache of arms and ammunition within 24 hours.

Following the expiration of the extended deadline for voluntary surrender of arms on March 6, joint operations by the Army, Assam Rifles, and state police were launched across both valley and hill districts to trace remaining looted weapons.

The crackdown, conducted between March 7 and 8, resulted in the dismantling of illegal bunkers and seizure of sophisticated weapons and explosives across five districts — Kakching, Ukhrul, Jiribam, Imphal East, and Tengnoupal.

According to a statement from the Manipur Police on Saturday, the recovered arsenal included military grade weapons including INSAS rifle magazines, SMG carbines, modified .303 rifles, revolvers, hand grenades, and large quantities of live ammunition.

In Kakching district, security forces raided Sekmaijin Hangul under Hiyanglam Police Station, seizing five .36 HE grenades, a Chinese grenade, a walkie-talkie, a bulletproof helmet, and several rounds of ammunition.

In Ukhrul, two country-made mortars, two country-made pumpi guns, and multiple rounds of ammunition were recovered from Thawai Kuki village. Additionally, two illegal bunkers in the area were dismantled.

A separate operation in Imphal East led to the recovery of RPG shells, INSAS rifle magazines, hand grenades without detonators, and a large cache of live ammunition from Chingkhei Ching under Porompat Police Station.

Security personnel also recovered four long-range improvised mortars, 54 rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS live ammunition, two tube launchers, and hand grenades from the Senam area in Tengnoupal district.

To ensure the smooth movement of essential goods amid the unrest, security measures have been tightened along major highways. Officials reported that 212 and 194 vehicles carrying essential supplies were safely escorted along National Highways 37 and 2, respectively.

Additionally, 109 naka/checkpoints have been installed across the state to prevent further escalation.

The intensified crackdown follows the lapse of the voluntary surrender deadline set by the Governor on February 20, urging individuals in possession of looted arms to hand them over without facing punitive action.

While 967 weapons, including sophisticated firearms and ammunition, were voluntarily surrendered by March 6, a significant cache of weapons remains unaccounted for, prompting continued search operations across vulnerable zones.