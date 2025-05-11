Popular govt likely in Manipur in next couple of months: Rajya Sabha MP

Imphal, May 11: Manipur’s lone Rajya Sabha MP, Leishemba Sanajaoba, on Sunday, expressed hope that a popular government would be installed in the state within the next couple of months, urging political leaders to set aside personal ambition and work together in the interest of the people.

Amid public criticism that elected representatives have failed to act decisively during the ongoing crisis, the BJP parliamentarian acknowledged that internal divisions had led to the imposition of President’s Rule.

“We have placed personal ambition above the state's interests. The imposition of President's Rule happened because we prioritised power and self-interest over Manipur's welfare,” Sanajaoba said, calling for a unified political front.

His remarks come as political momentum builds to restore an elected government in the violence-hit state.

On May 5, BJP Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra visited Churachandpur and held meetings with key Kuki leaders, including Thanlon MLA Vungzagin Valte — a survivor of last year’s mob attack in Imphal — and Churachandpur MLA L. M. Khaute.

During his visit, Patra also engaged with representatives of the Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF), who submitted a memorandum outlining their concerns, as well as leaders of the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) and Zomi Council (ZC).

These closed-door meetings underscore the BJP’s continued efforts to foster dialogue with community stakeholders amid deep-rooted ethnic tensions.

Patra’s visit came days after 21 legislators from Manipur submitted a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to expedite the formation of a popular government to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since the start of the year, following months of unrest stemming from ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

With inputs from news agency