Poll officials heading towards polling station across the iconic double decker root bridge in Meghalaya

Guwahati, Feb 26: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Meghalaya, polling parties were seen crossing the double decker living root bridge in Nongriat, Sohra towards their polling station. In an effort to ensure that no voter is left behind, the polling personnel were seen trekking up and down 6000 steps across traversing across the root bridge.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure free and fair assembly elections in Meghalaya, the Election Commission has ordered sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh border in the state till March 2. The poll panel has also ordered the sealing of the inter-state border with Assam till March 2.

Polls for the 60-member assembly constituency will be held on February 27 and the votes will be counted on March 2.