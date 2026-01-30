Political uncertainty in Lai ADC ends as C Lalsawmzuala wins floor test

Aizawl, Jan 30: The newly-appointed Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC), C Lalsawmzuala, on Thursday won the vote of confidence, bringing an end to weeks of political uncertainty in the council.

The confidence motion was taken up at the LADC Hall at Lawngtlai in south Mizoram, with council chairman C Lalmuanthanga presiding over the proceedings. Lalsawmzuala won the House’s backing with the support of 15 MDCs in the 25-member council, while nine members voted against him. One member was absent during the voting.

Lalsawmzuala was appointed the Chief Executive Member by Governor Gen VK Singh (retd) on January 22, and had taken oath earlier this week.

The LADC elections held on December 3 last year, had produced a fractured verdict. The Mizo National Front (MNF) emerged as the single largest party with eight seats, followed by the Congress with seven, and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) with six. The BJP secured two seats, while two Independents were also elected.

Although the MNF and the Congress had entered into a pre-poll alliance, the Congress withdrew from the arrangement on December 11, shortly after the election results were declared. The situation changed again on December 15, when the ZPM and the MNF came together to form the Lairam Legislature Party (LLP), and staked claim to form the executive committee under the leadership of ZPM leader T Zakunga. That arrangement collapsed after the MNF withdrew its support on January 6.

Following nearly a month of political deadlock and consultations among parties, the MNF and the Congress finally agreed to form a coalition executive committee under the banner of the United Legislature Party (ULP). The ULP, with the backing of 15 MDCs, staked its claim before the Governor on January 9, paving the way for Lalsawmzuala’s appointment.

