Political turmoil erupts as Pawan Chamling assaulted by SKM supporters in Namchi

Sikkim, April 8: SDF party president and former CM Pawan Chamling was allegedly attacked on Monday by supporters of the ruling SKM candidate in Namchi. The incident unfolded as Chamling was en route to a scheduled meeting at Kishan Market following a religious ceremony at Namchi Bazar.

According to the SDF, hundreds of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) supporters intercepted Chamling’s convoy, attempting to physically assault and suffocate him. The brazen attack occurred in broad daylight, leaving Chamling surrounded and helpless, with both police and bystanders unable to intervene effectively.

Fortunately, supporters of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) managed to fend off the assailants, albeit not without casualties. Several SDF supporters, including women, sustained severe injuries in the ensuing scuffle and were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

In the aftermath of the assault, Ramesh Kirat, the spokesperson for the SDF in Namchi District, condemned the violent tactics employed by Golay's supporters, labelling them as a grave threat to democracy. Kirat emphasised that such attacks on opposition candidates have become alarmingly frequent, underscoring the deteriorating political climate in the region.

The incident has reignited concerns over the safety of political figures in Sikkim.

As investigations into the assault continue, calls for accountability and justice have grown louder, with demands for stringent action against those responsible for instigating and perpetrating political violence.

In the face of mounting tensions and escalating hostilities, the onus lies on the authorities to ensure the safety and security of all political stakeholders, according to a SDF party press release.