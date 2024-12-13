Political crisis hits Chakma Autonomous District Council as BJP and ZPM gain ground

Aizawl, Dec 13: The 20-member Chakma Autonomous District Council has plunged into a political crisis following ouster of Chief Executive Member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma in a no-confidence motion on Wednesday. The council now faces uncertainty, as no political party has the majority to form the Government.

The Mizo National Front (MNF), which initially formed the Government after winning 10 seats in the May 2023 elections and gaining the support of four additional members of the district council (MDCs), is now left with only one MDC-Rasik Mohan Chakma himself. All MNF MDCs, including those elected on the party ticket, have deserted Chakma.

The BJP, which secured five seats in last year's elections, has now nine MDCs following defections. Eight MDCs, including former MNF members, joined the saffron party on Wednesday during an induction programme held at the BJP office at Kamalanagar (Chawngte).

BJP district vice president Doyal Chandra Dewan welcomed the new members, expressing optimism on the prospects of forming the council government.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which had no representative in the previous council elections, now commands 10 MDCs following the defection of five MNF members on the same day.

The BJP's eight new MDCs are Lakkhan Chakma, Sundor Muni Chakma, Molin Kumar Chakma, Ananta Bikash Chakma, Montu Chakma, Kalasoga Chakma, Supon Chakma, and Sanjib Chakma.

Meanwhile, MNF leaders have accused the ZPM of plotting to overthrow their administration. On the other hand, the BJP has been actively seeking MNF defections to secure its position in the council.

The BJP, which made its debut in Mizoram's Assembly in 2018, continues to expand its influence in the minority dominated areas. The party currently governs the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) and has two MLAs in the State Assembly. With its growing momentum in the Chakma council, the BJP is now focused on extending its reach to the Lai Autonomous District Council too, sources said.