Policy to regularise 20,000 temporary employees in Sikkim begins, says CM

Sikkim, Feb 15: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang unveiled the details of the Regularisation Policy 2024 during the State Level Sonam Lochhar festival. The policy, declared last week, aims to regularise 20,000 job vacancies in various categories by February 25, 2024.

Tamang emphasised that this policy, announced at Rangpo, is not just a proclamation but a law, with a deadline for implementation set at December 31, 2023. Workers meeting the required service tenure by this date are eligible for regularisation under the new policy.

This policy represents a significant departure from the previous eight-year tenure requirement, reducing it to four years to align with evolving needs. The Chief Minister highlighted the government's proactive stance in addressing this issue, assuring that calculations have been made to facilitate the smooth transition of temporary employees into permanent positions. A comprehensive plan has been devised to manage employee salaries, ensuring financial stability and sustainability for the state.



The announcement has quelled concerns raised by opposition parties, providing significant relief for the 20,000 temporary employees eagerly awaiting a resolution to their employment status. The government is now under scrutiny to deliver on its promise and provide a lasting solution to the longstanding issue of temporary employment.

