Mawlynnong church incident: Influencer posted video a week after visit, say police

Shillong, Dec 29: Meghalaya Police have launched an investigation after social media influencer Akash Sagar allegedly desecrated the Church of Epiphany in Mawlynnong, East Khasi Hills. The incident has sparked outrage, with accusations that Sagar's actions were intended to create communal disharmony.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtnger confirmed that Sagar had visited the church a week before uploading a controversial video. In the video, Sagar is seen entering the church, shouting "Jai Shree Ram", and singing a song, actions that have been condemned by local groups as disrespectful to the Christian faith.

Police registered a case against Sagar following a complaint from Thma U Rangli-Juki (TUR) leader Angela Rangad, who filed an FIR accusing Sagar of "criminal trespassing" and intentionally disturbing the religious sanctity of the church. Rangad's complaint stated that the video, which was shared widely on social media, aimed to instigate communal violence and insult minority cultures.

Rangad expressed concern over the growing influence of such videos, which she believes promote religious majoritarianism and hate. "This act was deliberately done to create communal disharmony and mock the culture of the minority community," Rangad said in her complaint. She also called for strong legal action against Sagar and urged social media platforms to remove the video.

The Central Puja Committee also condemned Sagar's actions, calling for a swift investigation and appropriate legal consequences. The committee emphasized that Meghalaya, known for its religious harmony, should not be affected by such actions that disrupt the state's age-old brotherhood.

Sagar, who is not a resident of Meghalaya, had reportedly visited Mawlynnong as a tourist. Police are working to track his origins, with efforts being made to monitor airports and other potential lead points.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities expected to take further action to address the controversy.